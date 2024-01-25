Hyderabad Comic Con 2024: Celebration of comics, creativity & culture

Comic-Con is a globally celebrated convention that brings together enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals from the world of comics, science fiction, fantasy, and popular culture. Attendees at Comic-Con can immerse themselves in a diverse array of activities, including panel discussions, celebrity appearances, exclusive screenings, and the chance to meet their favorite artists, writers, and actors. Cosplay, where participants dress up as characters from their beloved franchises, is a highlight, adding a dynamic and colorful dimension to the event.

Comic Con is set to make waves in Hyderabad on January 27-28, 2024.

The event is poised to spotlight the world of comics on a grand scale, featuring upcoming publishing houses and Indian artists such as Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Sufi Comics, Prasad Bhat, Raj Comics by Sanjay Gupta, Lilorosh, Acid Toad, Garbage Bin, Corporate Comics, Bullseye Press, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, and Abhijeet Kini, among many others. International artists Rico Renzi and Danesh Mohiuddin are set to grace the occasion.

Discover insights into artists' journeys and their passion for comics as they unveil the themes and concepts at Hyderabad Comic Con this year. Explore the narratives they bring to life and gain valuable guidelines for aspiring artists looking to embark on their creative endeavors.

Shubham Khurana

Unveiling the Humorous Corporate World through 'Corporat Comics'



Dive into the witty and insightful world of 'Corporat Comics,' where Shubham Khurana, a marketer by day and an undercover artist by night, combines his passion for sketching with the everyday chaos of corporate life.

In my creative journey, unlike many others, I wasn't immersed in comics during my early years. However, my passion for art and sketching was always present. The turning point came in 2010 when I delved into extraordinary graphic novels like "Persepolis" and "Maus," realizing the profound impact of the medium. While I didn't start creating comics immediately, the launch of the Apple Pencil with the iPad Pro in 2017 provided a transformative outlet amid my hectic work schedule. Frustrations with my job culminated in the birth of 'Corporats' during a mundane meeting, and the positive response to my initial comics propelled me forward.

This year at Hyderabad Comic Con, my concept offers a captivating experience for attendees at my stall. From exciting new merchandise, including the highly anticipated 2024 Corporat calendar, to an extensive array of refreshed posters, stickers, and badges. Additionally, there's a unique tarot activity predicting your future at work in a fun and snarky way. The free tarot at my stall serves as a light-hearted icebreaker with visitors, allowing me to connect with fellow Corporats, sharing amusing rants about Mondays, bosses, and deadlines—because, as they say, misery loves company.

My guidelines for aspiring comic artists is, think less, create more: We as artists tend to be overly critical of our own work, and often hesitate to put it out. Social media has made it extremely easy for everyone to find their own tribe, so just put it out there.

1. Invest in the right tools: I tried a couple of tools before I ended up investing in the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. I wish I’d have done it sooner as the other tools which I used were not intuitive at all and ended up being more of a hindrance than enablers in my comics journey. If you’re serious about creating, I’d suggest investing in the right tools sooner than later.

2. Keep iterating: Stop expecting your first creation to be your magnum opus. The best way to learn is by doing it, and doing it again.

3. Ideas matter more than finesse: I’ve seen that one doesn’t need to be an amazing artist to build a following. Especially on platforms like Instagram where you only have a few seconds or less to tell your story, the idea you’re trying to communicate through your art matters more than how perfect your artwork is. So make it meaningful.

Akshara Ashok

Empowering Women through 'Happy Fluff Comics'



Meet Akshara Ashok, the talented illustrator behind 'Happy Fluff Comics,' addressing societal taboos with humor and relatability. Join her at Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 to explore her curated collection, featuring art that normalizes topics such as body image, mental health, sex education, and menstruation.

Since childhood, my fascination with art and storytelling has been a constant. Comics serve as a unique platform to seamlessly blend these two interests while infusing humor. Utilizing art as a medium makes conveying thoughts much more accessible, which is why I've chosen comics to share my perspectives.

This year, my approach involves leveraging humor and endearing characters to delve into serious issues. This strategy aims to create an atmosphere where people don't feel attacked, maintaining relatability and a light tone. I focus on addressing taboo topics like mental health, feminism, body positivity, and sex education—subjects that warrant more open discussion. I've meticulously curated a delightful collection for ComicCon, featuring my artistic creations, including comic prints for collectors.

For aspiring artists, my advice is to create art driven by passion. While following trends can enhance social media visibility, preserving your individuality is paramount. Strive for a balance between staying true to yourself and adapting to trends. Immerse yourself in the works of diverse artists, continuously learning and expanding your artistic repertoire. Undertake personal projects to build a robust portfolio, allowing your unique voice to shine through.

Rajesh Nagulakonda

Graphic Novels and Artistic Exploration



Embark on a visual journey with Rajesh Nagulakonda, known for graphic novels like "Krishna Defender of Dharma" and "Ashoka- the Mauryan King." Explore his diverse art styles and accolade-winning works, including the upcoming picture book on Hanuman and concept art posters at Hyderabad Comic Con 2024.

“It was Chandamama magazine in the 1980s and especially Sankar's artworks that speak a lot. His craft and compositions made me learn the story even before reading the text. That pulled me to tell stories with illustrations.”

This year I am coming up with a picture book on Hanuman and lots of concept art posters. I would suggest the aspiring artists, read a lot of stories and give them a visual. We can take references for knowledge but not copy. Tell a story the way you like it. No point hiding it, show it to everyone around. Don’t worry about the style, it will show up in the long run.

Sumit Kumar's Advice to Aspiring Artists: Craft a Continuous Comic Journey

Sumit Kumar

Sumit Kumar, the founder of Bakarmax, an award-winning animation and comics studio, as seen on Shark Tank India. Delve into the rich array of comics and graphic novels brought to Hyderabad Comic Con, and explore Sumit's journey as a creative entrepreneur.



"At Comic Con, we consistently bring an extensive array, from our latest comics to well-loved graphic novels. So, there's a wealth of content to explore and discuss."

For aspiring artists, my primary counsel is to create not just one comic, but continue the journey by crafting more, and more, and so forth.