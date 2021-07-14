Hyderabad: Jobs in Defence Ministry

Hyderabad: The Defence wing has invited applications from candidates for different jobs. The number of jobs are 458. Eligibility for tradesmen mate, MTS, firemen and tradesmen mate is pass in X class. The salary will be Rs.18,000 to Rs. 56,900.

For JAO post the qualification is pass in Intermediate, pay Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 56,900. For Material Assistant post (graduation), Pay Rs 29,200 to Rs. 56,900. Applications are to be sent online to Commandant, 41 Field Ammunition Depot, 909741 CO 56 APO before July 30. For details refer to website www.indianarmy.nic.in and www.ncs.gov.in.