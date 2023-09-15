  • Menu
Hyderabad Public School organizes Book Fair

Hyderabad: A book fair of the Ministry of Culture was organized by the department of library at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet here on Friday.

Inaugurated by the school Registrar, Lt. Col Sharma along with the students.

The students had a great exposure to a variety of books from different genres, ranging from old classic, fiction and contemporary day books alike.

