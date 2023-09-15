Live
- TDP launches website with ‘facts’ on Skill Development project
- Using tobacco and cannabis may raise risk of depression, anxiety: Study
- BJP leaders accused of thrashing trader for refusing to pay money for Suvendu Adhikari's meeting
- PL Sector Report: Fluorochemicals - Sector Report – Champions of magicis elementum!
- DC Inspects TET exam centres in the district
- U.P BJP changes 71 per cent of its district chiefs
- Weak El Nino conditions prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region: IMD
- DNLA cadre dies in police firing in Assam's Dima Hasao, two others injured
- Boys' hostel or Girls' Hostel? New twist to file download case involving ED in Kolkata
- Leading with Emotional Intelligence: An Aspiring Leader's Guide to Empathy and Impact
Just In
Hyderabad Public School organizes Book Fair
Highlights
A book fair of the Ministry of Culture was organized by the department of library at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet here on Friday.
Hyderabad: A book fair of the Ministry of Culture was organized by the department of library at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet here on Friday.
Inaugurated by the school Registrar, Lt. Col Sharma along with the students.
The students had a great exposure to a variety of books from different genres, ranging from old classic, fiction and contemporary day books alike.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS