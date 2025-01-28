Live
Just In
Hyderabad Student Receives Cambridge Outstanding Learners Award
Hansini, a high school student from Manthan School, Hyderabad has been awarded the prestigious Cambridge Outstanding Learners Award in the World Topper category for Economics at the AS Level.
Hyderabad: Hansini, a high school student from Manthan School, Hyderabad has been awarded the prestigious Cambridge Outstanding Learners Award in the World Topper category for Economics at the AS Level. This recognition, presented by Cambridge International, celebrates students worldwide who demonstrate exceptional academic performance.
Hansini attributed her success to her hard work and the academic environment at her school. She said, “The opportunities and resources I had access to were instrumental in helping me excel. I am especially thankful to my teacher, Ruchika Ma’am, for her exceptional guidance and encouragement. Her passion for economics inspired me to push my boundaries and strive for excellence.”
Ruchika Upadhyay, Vice Principal of Manthan School and Hansini’s Economics teacher, expressed her pride in the achievement. She remarked, “Hansini’s dedication and intellectual curiosity have been remarkable. Her achievement reflects her consistent efforts and determination to excel. It’s a proud moment for all of us at Manthan.”
Surjeet Singh, Principal of Manthan School, also praised Hansini’s accomplishment. He stated, “This recognition reflects the high standards of academic excellence that Manthan School aspires to maintain. Hansini’s success showcases not just her talent but also the unwavering support provided by our teachers and staff. We are incredibly proud of her achievement and wish her continued success.”
This award highlights Hansini’s commitment to academic excellence and places her among a select group of students globally recognized for their outstanding achievements by Cambridge International.