IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 3,717 Executive Posts at mha.gov.in

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has announced 3,717 ACIO Executive vacancies. Apply online from July 19 to August 10, 2025. Check eligibility, fees, and how to apply at mha.gov.in.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has announced notification for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive. There are a total of 3,717 vacancies.

The online application process will begin from next month, i.e., July 19, 2025, and will close on August 10, 2025.

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.
  • Basic computer knowledge can be helpful, but not essential
  • Candidates need to be between 18 and 27 years as of August 10, 2025. Age relaxations apply for reserved categories.

Application Fee

  • General, OBC, and EWS category candidates must pay Rs 650.
  • Candidates from SC, ST, and PWD categories need to pay Rs 550.
  • The fee must be paid online only.

How to Apply Online

  1. Go to the official website: mha.gov.in
  2. Search for “IB Executive Recruitment 2025” link after July 19.
  3. Register with your details.
  4. Fill the application form and submit necessary documents.
  5. Pay the fee and submit your form.
  6. Save application copy for future reference.

Visit the official website for more details.

