IBPS PO 2025 Notification Released – Apply Online for 5208 Bank Jobs
IBPS has announced the Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2025 with 5208 vacancies in 11 banks. Apply online from July 1 to 21. Check eligibility, important dates, and selection process here.
The IBPS has announced the exam for Probationary Officer jobs in 11 banks. There are 5208 jobs this time. You can apply online on their website from July 1 to July 21, 2025.
To apply, you should have finished any college degree. If you are in your last year of college, you can apply too but must show your degree before the interview. You should be between 20 and 30 years old by July 1, 2025. Some age relaxations are given for reserved groups.
The selection has three parts — first a Prelims test, then a Mains test, and finally an interview. The tests will be online. Prelims will be held on August 17, 23, and 24. Mains will be on October 12. Interviews will happen in November and December. The starting pay is about ₹52,000 to ₹55,000 each month.