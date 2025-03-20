  • Menu
IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Scorecard Out, Download at ibps.in

Highlights

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard released. Download from ibps.in before March 31. Check step-by-step process to access your scorecard.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has made the IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard available for candidates. The scorecard can be accessed and downloaded from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, starting Thursday.

The IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard will remain accessible from March 20 to March 31, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores by following the steps provided below.

Steps to Download IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Scorecard

1. Go to the official IBPS website: ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS SO Result 2025 scorecard link displayed on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials on the newly opened page.

4. Submit the details to view the scorecard.

5. Verify the scores and download the document.

6. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Calculation of Scores

The IBPS SO Mains examination scores are derived using the following method:

- The number of correct responses in the objective section is calculated after applying penalties for incorrect answers.

- Scores for all posts, excluding ‘Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-1),’ are rounded to two decimal places.

- For the ‘Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-1)’ post, the final score includes both objective and descriptive question scores.

Candidates seeking further details on IBPS SO Mains 2025 results can visit the official IBPS website. The recruitment process continues with subsequent rounds for qualified candidates.

