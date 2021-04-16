ICSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) postponed the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th board examinations because of the COVID-19 crisis.

On April 16, The education body said that it would decide in June whether the exams for the academic year could be held or not.

The examination's fresh dates are expected to be issued in June only if the coronavirus threat subsides.

The ICSE Class 10th exams were scheduled between May 4 and June 7, 2021. The ISC Class 12th examinations were planned to be held between April 8 and June 18, 2021.

The announcement is made a couple of days after the Union Education Ministry scrapped the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

The Centre decided to cancel the CBSE Class 10th exams and postpone the Class 12th examinations till the COVID-19 situation improves.

Following the CBSE's decision, several state governments also decided to defer or cancel the board examinations to be conducted by their respective boards.

The state governments had also written to the ICSE, Cambridge Board, and other top private education boards to postpone their respective exams because of the threat posed to students' health.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected by the second wave of the pandemic, was the first to announce Class 10th state board exams cancellation and postponement of Class 12th examinations.

Since the onset of the second COVID-19 wave in India, the number of infections is rising exponentially. The country witnessed more than 2 lakh daily cases on April 15 - the highest-ever - and the active caseload has jumped to over 15.66 lakh.