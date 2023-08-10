IEI Students Chapter inaugurated at GITAM

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad has inaugurated ‘The Institution of Engineers (India) Students’ Chapter’ on Thursday. The dignitaries graced this auspicious occasion were the Chief Guest B.Brahma Reddy, Chairman, IEI, Telangana State Centre; and the guest of honor Dr. G.Rameshwar Rao, Director, Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Hyderabad; Dr. I.Satyanarayana Raju, Chairman, R&D, IEI, Kolkata.

The chief guest focused on the importance of various memberships under IEI. He also said that IEI was established in 1920 having 25 centers in India in 15 engineering disciplines with 8 lakh members and a widespread of 2,100 student chapters.

The guest of honor Dr. G.Rameshwar Rao stressed the benefits for the student community and screened a film about ESCI, its activities, the prestigious awards, etc. Dr. I.S.N.Raju, emphasized scientific research and development and the grant in aid to the R&D projects, provided by the IEI.

Prof. V.R.Sastry, Dean, Core Engineering, GITAM recalled his association with IEI and won a gold medal for best paper presentation. Dr. P.Srinivas, HoD, Mechanical Engineering delivered the welcome note and Prof. P.Eswar proposed the vote of thanks. B.Tech. students also took part in the inauguration.