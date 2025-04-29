IHM-Hyderabad Hosts Grand Annual Awards Ceremony 2024–25

Hyderabad: The Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad (IHM-Hyderabad), a premier central government institute under the Ministry of Tourism, held its Annual Awards Ceremony for the academic year 2024–25 here on Tuesday. The event was a celebration of academic excellence, placements, and student achievements, reflecting the institute’s continued commitment to nurturing future leaders in the hospitality industry.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Sri Pradyumna Krishna Dasa (Spiritual Leader, ISKCON), Yamuna Ranga Rao (Founding Principal, IHM-Hyderabad), and several senior professionals from the hospitality and academic sectors. Their presence added significance and inspiration to the occasion.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of top academic performers, sports champions from the Yamuna Ranga Rao Trophy: Inter-College Sports Meet, and winners of the Inter-collegiate Flower Arrangement Competition.

Placement achievements were prominently celebrated, with two students placed at Ritz Carlton, Naples, and over 60 students selected as Management Trainees in leading hotel chains. More than 100 students were acknowledged for placements across diverse sectors, underlining the institute’s robust industry connect and student readiness.

Inspirational addresses by dignitaries added depth to the ceremony. Pradyumna Krishna Dasa spoke on balancing professional life with Emotional and Spiritual Quotients, while Dr. Raja Rao shared a personal story of transformation through hospitality education. Industry leaders such as Mr. Pankaj Sampat and Mr. Abhishek Menon shared insights into the dynamic world of hospitality and their professional journeys.

The event also featured the release of the 39th edition of the institute’s Annual Magazine, Cackle, themed “Food and Spirituality,” showcasing student creativity and yearly highlights.