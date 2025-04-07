IIIT-Bangalore organise Miles4Meals Marathon

Bangalore: The spirit of fitness and philanthropy came together at the Miles4Meals Marathon 2025, held at Electronic City, Bangalore, as over 300 enthusiastic participants hit the tracks in support of a noble cause. Organised by IIIT-Bangalore, in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, the event marked its third edition, aiming to fund midday meals for underprivileged school children across India.

The marathon was flagged off by Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, and Vinod Sudhakar, Technology Director at The Akshaya Patra Foundation, who attended as the chief guest.

This year’s event featured two competitive race categories—10K and 5K runs—each further divided by gender and age, with segments for participants below and above 50 years. The inclusive structure attracted a wide range of runners, from energetic students to spirited senior citizens, all united by a common goal: to make a difference.

Winners across categories shared a prize pool of ₹1.5 lakh, while every finisher was awarded a medal and a lifetime certificate, recognizing both their athletic achievement and their support for the cause.