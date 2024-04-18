IIIT Hyd launches eMSIT

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has launched an online Master of Science in Information Technology (eMSIT) on Coursera (an online learning platform).

According to IIIT Hyderabad, the eMSIT is the first master’s degree programme from an Indian university offered on Coursera. It integrates and recognises industry micro credentials, creating pathways for students to advance their learning journey. For more information, candidates can visit the official site www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-scienceinformation-technology-iiithyderabad/academics, said a senior officer.