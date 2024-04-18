  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

IIIT Hyd launches eMSIT

IIIT Hyd launches eMSIT
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has launched an online Master of Science in Information Technology...

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has launched an online Master of Science in Information Technology (eMSIT) on Coursera (an online learning platform).

According to IIIT Hyderabad, the eMSIT is the first master’s degree programme from an Indian university offered on Coursera. It integrates and recognises industry micro credentials, creating pathways for students to advance their learning journey. For more information, candidates can visit the official site www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-scienceinformation-technology-iiithyderabad/academics, said a senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X