IIM-L achieves 100% placement for its students

Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) has achieved 100 per cent placement for its students at the summer placement drive held in the campus recently.

The drive saw 555 students getting a total of 576 job offers.

Last year, 566 students got 570 offers.

The highest package offered was Rs 42 lakhs per annum, which was the same as last year.

The average package was Rs 15.7 lakhs per annum, a dip of Rs 4 lakhs from last year.

According to an official release, around 50 per cent students received an annual package of Rs 21.2 lakhs.

Close to 10 per cent students earned offers with an annual package of Rs 27 lakhs, while another 25 per cent students received packages of Rs 25 lak per annum.

Consulting firms Accenture, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Bain & Company emerged as the top recruiters.

The placement report shows consulting firm Accenture making the highest of 33 offers.

With 14 offers, BCG became the second top recruiter at IIM-L.

Another consulting firm, Bain & Company made 10 offers.

Consulting firms accounted for 32 per cent of the total placements.

In all, over 200 recruiters participated in the placement process despite the current state of economy, making it the best placements, said an official release.

IIM-L’s placement chairperson Prof Priyanka Sharma said: “Despite the tough placement scenario this time around, our relentless teamwork ensured that each student gets at least one offer and achieves 100 per cent campus summer placement.”

The placement drive was held for the 39th batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management and 20th batch of PGP in Food and Agri-Business Management.