IIT Hyderabad organises future academics: Opportunities & challenges

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) organised a two-day Deans (Academics) Conclave of all IITs & NITs recently. This conclave was a gathering of esteemed academic leaders, Dean (Academics) & Associate Dean (Academics) from various IITs & NITs to discuss & deliberate in-depth ideas on the various aspects of the growth and development of the Indian Technology education landscape. The conclave was inaugurated by Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, with a welcome address to the delegates.

The agenda of the conclave was dedicated to empowering students with knowledge, skills, and values to thrive in a rapidly changing world. With a legacy of excellence in education, we strive to shape compassionate, innovative, and responsible global citizens and to foster collaboration, exchange innovative ideas, and address the challenges faced by premier educational institutions like IITs and NITs in the ever-evolving landscape of higher education & to explore potential areas of improvement as per NEP guidelines. The deliberations were coordinated by Prof Saptarshi Majumdar, Dean (Academics), IITH.

The theme of the conclave was to focus on NEP Affairs, Research Scholar Affairs (PhD), MTech Education & Core Engineering Branches, Skill Development along with Country’s Tech-Education Ecosystem, Consolidation of best practices in IITs and NITs & takeaways from the discussions on all above-mentioned topics. The outcome of the conclave will be submitted in the form of a white paper to the Ministry of Education.

The conclave ended on a note to pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive, and equitable future for learners & to organize such a conclave at least once a year at various IITs/ NITs to develop this conclave as a platform to suggest new ideas and recommendations.