IIT-K bags Best Assisted Technology Initiatives at ATF Awards 2023

Kanpur (UP) : The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K), a pioneer in technological innovation, has been honoured with the prestigious AssisTech Foundation (ATF) Awards 2023 for engaging in assistive technology activities.

The award ceremony took place at Bangalore Palace, Bengaluru, Karnataka during the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023.

The ATF award was presented by Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Information Technology Minister, and was received jointly by Siddhartha Panda from the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Kanpur and Braj Bhushan from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Kanpur.



Siddhartha Panda and team from the National Centre of Flexible Electronics (NCFlexE), IITK received the award for the technologies titled, 'Haptic smartwatch for blind and visually impaired' and 'Single Refreshable Braille Cell Based Braille Learning Device with a Touch Sensitive'.



Braj Bhushan and his team received the award for the invention titled 'Assistive Application for Children with Dyslexia and Dysgraphia (AACDD)'.



The institute was featured in the assistive technology innovations and became the first-time winner in the 'Best AT Initiative by Educational Institutes' under the enablers category of ATF Awards.



Talking about the award, S Ganesh, Director IIT Kanpur, said, "The three awarded technologies address a major lag in assistive ecosystem and IIT Kanpur has been proactively working with an objective to develop more such technologies that can create an impact on society in the assistive domain and can be transformed into a product."



ATF Awards is India's first and foremost dedicated flagship awareness initiative for the Assistive Technology ecosystem. These awards aim to recognise the unsung heroes who are significantly impacting the lives of people with disabilities worldwide through the power of Assistive Technology (AT).