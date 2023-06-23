Indian School of Development Management Launches Centre for Data Science and Social Impact with Citi at Koramangala in Bangalore

Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) and Citicorp Finance (India) Limited announced the launch of Centre for Data Science and Social Impact (CDSSI) to leverage data and data science in the social sector by boosting collaboration across research and capacity building, as well as by promoting knowledge sharing in Bangalore.



Launched in Bengaluru, CDSSI will connect Social Purpose Organisations (SPOs) with funders, academia, tech enablers and other experts, to drive rapid adoption of data and data science by the social sector. CDSSI will also provide a platform to share best practices and insights, as well as demonstrate how SPOs utilise data to quickly identify challenges, solve problems, and make informed decisions.

“The Centre is part of ISDM’s commitment to create a collaborative ecosystem bringing in experts and players from the market, civil society, and the State to make data science truly relevant for greater social impact. Just as data science has significantly powered some of the biggest businesses of the world today, it has the potential to help us solve many of the world’s most pressing problems by building resilient and impactful organisations, when used wisely and effectively,” said Mr Ravi Sreedharan, Founder and President, ISDM.

ISDM is a preeminent institution focused on establishing and strengthening the domain of Development Management. Citicorp Finance (India) Limited is part of the Citi franchise in India and is supporting the launch of the CDSSI through CSR funding.

The launch took place at a strategic convening titled, Driving Change: Data Science for Social Impact at Scale in Bengaluru, at the Bangalore International Centre. It featured eminent experts, SPO leaders, academia, and seasoned professionals from the data-for-social impact space. Consisting of two consecutive roundtable discussions, the event highlighted challenges in adopting data and data science within the sector, good practices, and the potential of advanced data science for social impact.