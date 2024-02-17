Inter Board forgets change of govt!

Hyderabad: The government has changed in Telangana, but it seems that the Intermediate Board forgot about it.

On Friday Inter first year students were shocked to see former Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s name printed in the question paper in place of Bhatti Vikramarka, the current Finance minister.

According to the students , despite change in government, errors continue to creep into question papers. With the Congress coming to power, A Revanth Reddy took oath as CM and Bhatti Vikramarka became the Finance minister.

‘We are shocked when name of the current Finance minister is given as Harish Rao. A minor error in the Inter practical question paper sparked disputes between the two major parties.

Meanwhile, the State Board of Intermediate Education has introduced English language practicals for the first time from 2023-24 with a view to fostering communication skills among students. The total number of students appearing for first year English practical exam is around 478,600. The exam was conducted in 3,200 colleges across the State.