Inter exams from March 5

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education on Monday tentatively released the intermediate public examination (IPE-2025) timetable for first-year and second-year Intermediate students.

According to TSBIE, the Board examination will begin on March 5, 2025 and continue till March 24 for first-year students and for second-year students, it will begin from March 6 and continue till March 25. For both first-year and second-year students, the examinations will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

The Ethics & Human Values Examination (to Backlog students only) shall be conducted on January 29. The Environmental Education Examination will be conducted on 30-01-2025 (Thursday) from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00P.M (one day).The English final Practical Examinations for both General and Vocational Courses shall be conducted for first year students on January 31 and for second year students on February 1.

The Practical Examinations for both General and Vocational Courses shall be conducted from February 3 to 22 including Second Saturday and Sunday in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon (morning session) and from 2 pm to 5 pm (afternoon session).