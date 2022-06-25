Intermediate to have 100pc syllabus for this academic year

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday announced that the board will go with 100 percent syllabus for this academic year 2022-23.

According to TSBIE, last two academic years, the board had reduced the syllabus by 30 percent and considered only 70 percent of the syllabus for the Intermediate Public Examinations due to the pandemic. As things have now got to normalcy and physical classes have begun, the entire syllabus will be covered. The syllabus of all the subject will be uploaded on the official website-www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The board will also decide on the question paper pattern that will be followed for the examinations this academic year. In view of the pandemic, the board extended ample choices among questions in exams so as to reduce stress among students whose physical classes were disrupted, said a senior officer.