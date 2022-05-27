  • Menu
IPE Start-up Boot Camp on May 27, 28

Highlights

The Institute of Public Enterprise has launched its entrepreneurship cell, with the tagline “Connect Collaborate Create”.

The E-Cell at IPE is organising its first-ever Start-up Boot Camp in association with The Entrepreneurship Zone, for students of IPE on May 27 and 28 at IPE Shamirpet campus.

The camp aims to enable students to recognise opportunities, identify product-market gaps, validate ideas, discover customers and create a value proposition and identify and understand sources of funding and fundraising process. For more information [email protected] may be accessed.

