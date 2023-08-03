IRISET signs MoU with IIT Madras

Hyderabad: Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India 5G Testbed.

According to SCR officials, the Indigenous 5G Solution and Test Bed has been developed jointly by IIT Kanpur, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) under MeitY, IIT Bombay, Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT) a society of IIT Madras and IIT Madras as part of the Indigenous 5G test bed project funded by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to a consortium of 8 institutes.

This state-of-the-art test bed will be located at IRISET in Secunderabad and is dedicated to the test and development of 5G use cases for the Indian Railways. With this collaboration, the Indian Railways aims to leverage the potential of 5G technology to enhance its operational efficiency, passenger experience and overall safety.

The India 5G Testbed will serve as a cutting-edge facility to conduct comprehensive trials of 5G-enabled applications tailored specifically for Railway operations. By simulating real-world scenarios, researchers and industry experts will explore innovative solutions to modernize various aspects of Railway communication and services. This collaborative effort between IRISET, the Ministry of Railways, and IIT Madras signifies the government’s dedication to fostering technological innovation and will encourage students, faculty and scientists to research in the area of 5G communications and the development of applications.

It aims to accelerate the indigenization efforts of Indian Railways for achieving Atmanirbharta in the field of communications and provide a testing facility for Indian Railways. The partnership is expected to create new avenues for collaboration between academia and industry, nurturing talent and expertise in the field of 5G technology, said senior officer, SCR.