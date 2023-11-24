iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad & College of Defence Management Inks MoU, launches ABCD Cohort 2

Hyderabad : In an initiative, iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has signed an MoU with the College of Defence Management (CDM) Hyderabad to support defence-oriented Startups. The MoU was signed at IIT Hyderabad by Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM - Commandant, CDM and Prof Suryakumar, Dean ITS, IITH. With this commitment, iTIC Incubator, under the banner of iDEX-DIO and in partnership with CDM, has launched Cohort 2 of the Acclimatization Boot Camp for Defence (ABCD). This program is aimed at facilitating the transformation of civilian tech Startups into defence-oriented applications.

Cohort 2 of ABCD is a continuation of the commitment to support Startups in reorienting their technology towards defence applications. The 4-month program is inviting promising Startups, who will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with knowledge partners, including active and retired armed forces personnel. These mentors will work closely with Startups to identify how their technology can be applied to address critical defence challenges. Once the problem statements are defined collaboratively, Startups will be guided in upgrading their prototypes with the support of iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad and will receive validation from their mentors.

At the culmination of the boot camp, Startups will be well-versed in crafting compelling proposals for defence procurements and grants, empowering them to make a tangible impact in the defence sector. The primary goal of this boot camp is to acclimatize Startups, help them discover defence applications, and assist in securing funding for defence projects.

On the collaboration, Prof B S Murty said, "Through this collaboration with iTIC Incubator, IIT Hyderabad, we are stepping into a realm where technological innovation converges with national needs. The Acclimatization Boot Camp for Defence (ABCD) not only propels civilian tech Startups into the defence domain but also fosters a symbiotic relationship between Startups and the armed forces, fortifying our collective pursuit of pioneering solutions for defence challenges."

“We are thrilled to initiate this collaborative venture with iTIC," said Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM - Commandant, CDM. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering the development and creativity of defence startups in India. Through our partnership with IIT Hyderabad, our goal is to leverage the capabilities of startups and spearhead revolutionary advancements in defence technology", added Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt.

Startups interested in participating in Cohort 2 of ABCD can submit their applications through the official website: www.itic.iith.ac.in/abcd2. The application deadline is set for November 30, 2023, with the program scheduled to commence in December 2023. Benefits for startups include valuable feedback from the defence ecosystem, access to iTIC and IITH infrastructure, guidance in proposal writing for defence procurements and grants, and entry into the defence market.