JEE Main 2022 : Session 2 admit cards today, exam from July 25

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said that the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams will begin on July 25.

Admit cards will be issued on Thursday on jeemain.nta.nic.in . There is no confirmation if the NTA will issue advanced information slips for session 2. This time, as many as 6,29,778 candidates will take the test in approximately 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities outside India.

Candidates can download the admit cards using their application number and date of birth. In JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, both paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) candidates will appear.

Session 1 results of paper 1 have been announced but there is no update regarding session 2 results.