JEE Main 2025 Phase 1 Exam Schedule Released by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the schedule for the first phase of the JEE Main 2025 exams, which are crucial for admissions to B.Tech and B.Arch courses in NITs, IIITs, and other Central Government-funded technical institutes across India. The announcement was made on Monday, revealing that the exams will take place in two sessions — January and April — for the academic year 2025-26.

The first session of JEE Main is set to commence on January 22, with online registrations already opened on October 28. Candidates can submit their applications until November 22, with the fee payment deadline also set for November 22 at 11:50 PM. Exam centers will be announced during the first week of January, and admit cards will be available on the NTA website three days prior to the exams.

In a significant update, officials confirmed that there will be no changes to the JEE Main syllabus this year. The first phase of the exams will take place from January 22 to 31, conducted online in two shifts each day: from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM. Final results are expected to be released on February 12.

This year’s schedule marks a delay of 40 days compared to the previous year when exams commenced on January 24. Notably, the start date for this year is two days earlier than last year's schedule. In 2024, around 12.30 lakh candidates applied for JEE Main Paper 1 and 2 combined, with approximately one and a half lakh candidates from the Telugu states.

There are over 24,000 B.Tech seats available across 31 NITs and more than 8,500 seats in IIITs nationwide. It is mandated that 50 percent of the B.Tech seats in NITs be reserved for students from their respective states. Only the top 2.50 lakh candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in JEE Main will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced exam, which is necessary for admission into IITs. Admission to B.Tech courses in NITs and TripleITs is based on JEE Main ranks.

As the JEE Main exam approaches, candidates are encouraged to prepare thoroughly and note the important deadlines as they gear up for this significant academic event.