JEE Mains 2021 session 4 results likely today, JEE Advanced registrations to follow

The results of JEE Main 2021 conducted for admissions in BE, B.Tech, and B.Arch courses are likely to be released today. The final rankings will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) along with the percentile of the session 4 examinations. It also releases cutoff marks. Students can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in for the ranks. It is known that the application process for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam to be conducted for admissions in IITs has been postponed.



However, according to the previously announced schedule, the JEE Advanced Exam registration process is scheduled to start from September 11. But the registration process was postponed due to a delay in disclosure of JEE Main‌ ranks. The IIT Kharagpur announced last week that it would conduct the test later and made changes in the registration process schedule.

The registration process will start in the afternoon of the 13th (Monday) of this month and close at 5 pm on the 19th of September. The payment of fees can be made until 5 pm on the 20th of this month. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 3. The hall tickets and examination centres are likely to be released after September 27. Only 2.5 lakh students qualified in JEE mains are eligible to write the advanced test.