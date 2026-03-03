JGU launches three new Master’s Degree Programmes in Electoral Analysis, Political Communication and Legislative Drafting

New Delhi: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has launched three new one-year Master of Arts degree programmes aimed at strengthening democratic governance, electoral processes, and legislative institutions in India.

The newly introduced programmes are:

M.A. in Legislative Drafting

M.A. in Electoral Analysis & Management

M.A. in Political Communication

The launch ceremony was attended by the Chief Guest, Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and the Guest of Honour, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law & Justice (Independent Charge), Government of India. Distinguished dignitaries included Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India; R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India; and Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor of JGU and Member of Parliament.

Focus on Strengthening Democratic Institutions

Addressing the gathering, Om Birla emphasised that as the world’s largest democracy, India requires academically trained professionals to enhance electoral transparency, democratic participation, and legislative quality. He noted that structured academic engagement with electoral analysis and management would encourage research, innovation, and greater youth participation in democratic processes. He also highlighted the increasing use of technology, including AI, in parliamentary functioning to bridge the gap between citizens and legislators.

Arjun Ram Meghwal described the launch as a landmark achievement in higher education. He underscored the importance of precision in legislative drafting, noting that every word in the Constitution and statutory language carries significance. He stated that the programmes would equip students with a deeper understanding of governance, legal vetting, and the institutional mechanisms that ensure clarity in law-making.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Governance and Law

R. Venkataramani, in a special message, termed a full-fledged academic course in legislative drafting as “long overdue” and expressed hope that the programmes would attract outstanding talent to serve society. Tushar Mehta remarked that legislative drafting is often overlooked despite being central to effective governance, adding that it is both an art and a science that can and should be formally taught.

Naveen Jindal noted that the new Master’s programmes would contribute to strengthening India’s democratic framework by preparing skilled professionals in electoral systems and legislative processes.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, highlighted that uncertainties in legislative drafting often result in avoidable judicial intervention. He said the programmes are designed not only to enhance academic knowledge but also to improve employability through internships, live projects, simulations, and interaction with policymakers, media professionals, and governance experts.

Programme Highlights

M.A. in Electoral Analysis & Management (EAM):

Focuses on electoral systems, voter behaviour, campaign strategy, election administration, data analytics, and democratic ethics. Graduates will be prepared for roles in election management bodies, political parties, campaign organisations, policy think tanks, and civil society institutions.

M.A. in Political Communication:

Examines the intersection of politics, media, technology, and public opinion. The programme integrates political theory with digital strategy, campaign simulations, and practitioner-led learning to train students in managing political messaging across platforms.

M.A. in Legislative Drafting:

Offers specialised training in statutory drafting, constitutional principles, statutory interpretation, and policy design. The programme seeks to professionalise legislative drafting through legal precision, plain-language techniques, and comparative best practices, preparing graduates for careers in legislatures, regulatory bodies, and government departments.

Prof. (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean (Admissions & Outreach), said the programmes reflect JGU’s commitment to interdisciplinary and practice-oriented education that bridges academia and real-world governance challenges while promoting ethical leadership and democratic values.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar of JGU.