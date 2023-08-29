Live
Just In
Job aspirants stages a protest at Telangana assembly in demand to conduct DSC
The TRT candidates staged a protest demanding the conduct of DSC (District Selection Committee) examination and tried to approach the assembly gate but were stopped by the police, resulting in the arrest of several candidates.
In Karimnagar, tension arose at Minister Gangula Kamalakar's camp office when ABVP workers attempted to besiege the office. They demanded solutions to issues in the education sector and tried to climb the office gates. The police intervened, leading to the arrest of several ABVP activists.
Similarly, in Suryapet District, ABVP workers besieged Minister Jagdish Reddy's camp office. They demanded the release of pending scholarships and a scuffle broke out when the police tried to intervene. The police resorted to a baton charge to control the situation.