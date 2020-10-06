Kadapa boy bags 2nd rank in JEE Advanced 2020

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi on Monday.



This year, Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 352 marks out of 396 marks. Gangula Bhuvan Reddy from Kadapa bagged the second rank in CRL. Bhuvan Reddy belongs to Buttaipalli village in Proddatur mandal of YSR Kadapa district.

Talking to The Hans India, Bhuvan Reddy said he was happy for securing the second rank, as his hard work, guidance from his teachers and parents has yielded results. The second rank holder who aspired to made it to IIT Mumbai has however had also stood top five candidates under IIT Madras zone. He was also the first ranker among the General EWS category.

Other Telugu students who are among toppers are Kandukuri Sunil Kumar Vishwesh, who is the topper under the IIT Madras zone stood first in the General-PwD and Gen -EWS-Pwd category.

In the zone-wise rankers among the IITs, Gutta Sindhuja with a Common Rank List of 18 has stood as female topper under the IIT Delhi zone and also among top five under the same zone. Kothapalli Namitha with Common Rank List of 44 was the female topper under IIT Madras zone.

L Jitender with Common Rank List of 14 from Vijayawada is another candidate who figured among the top five candidates, also first among the OBC/NCL category under the IIT Madras zone.



From Warangal, A Tirupathi (6188085) bagged the 352 rank at national level. The others who secured ranks are Jalagam Prithviraj (2,995 rank), A Venkatasai Sri Harsha (3,396 rank) and V Sivasai (7920 rank).

A total of 1,50,838 candidates appeared for both papers in the first and second in the JEE (Advanced) 2020. Out of this, 43,204 candidates qualified, in which, 6,707 are women candidates.