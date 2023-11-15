Karnataka bans all forms of head cover during exams

The KEA's directive, issued for exams scheduled on November 18 and 19 across the state, refrains from explicitly mentioning the hijab

Bengaluru: In a recent development, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has introduced a revised dress code for upcoming competitive exams, prohibiting any form of head covering, including the hijab, to mitigate the risk of malpractice. This decision, coming almost two weeks after the government initially permitted the wearing of hijabs during exams, underscores the ongoing tension surrounding the hijab row in the state.

The KEA's directive, issued for exams scheduled on November 18 and 19 across the state, refrains from explicitly mentioning the hijab but stipulates that "any garment or cap that covers head, mouth, and ears” is banned in the exam halls. The move is positioned as a proactive measure to curb malpractices, a concern highlighted by the recent arrest of several candidates caught using Bluetooth devices during exams in Kalaburagi and Yadgir.

The Karnataka government's decision to transfer the malpractice case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) further emphasises the gravity of the situation, with 19 individuals already apprehended. The KEA's latest dress code adjustment reflects a broader strategy to fortify the integrity of entrance exams and ensure a fair examination environment.

Notably, this development unfolds in the wake of Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar's earlier stance, wherein hijabs were permitted. However, the minister also urged those opting for hijabs to arrive early for examination checks. This decision had faced opposition from certain pro-Hindu groups.



In an interesting turn, the KEA has allowed the wearing of Mangalsutra and toe rings during exams, responding to objections raised by pro-Hindu groups. This move signifies a delicate balancing act aimed at accommodating diverse cultural sentiments while maintaining the sanctity of the examination process. The hijab controversy, originating in January 2022, has been a persistent source of tension, resulting in widespread protests and legal battles.