Three-layered security put in place at Gurugram counting centres

Gurugram: Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes for the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency as additional personnel have been deployed at key places in the city, officials said on Monday.

"A three-layer security cordon has been put around the counting centres in Gurugram to ensure that no unauthorised person enters the premises," Commissioner of Gurugram Police, Vikas Arora said.

A heavy security cover has been placed around the strong rooms at the Government Girls College Sector-14 where electronic voting machines have been kept since the close of polling in the respective constituency.

The police commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav took stock of the security arrangements at the government girls' college on Monday.

"Enough security personnel have been deployed in and around the counting centre. Eight police checkpoints have been set up on different roads approaching the centre. Unauthorised person will not be allowed inside the college premises," he said.

Voting for the Gurugram parliamentary constituencies was held on May 25 peacefully and no untoward incident was reported.

There are 23 candidates in the fray for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat on the 10 seats of Haryana. Among the key candidates for the Gurugram seat are BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, Congress Raj Babbar, Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and others.