‘Khushi ki Chaupal’ in UP’s Anganwadi centres

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new initiative to improve the learning experience for children in Anganwadi centres (AWCs).

This initiative includes a new book titled “Khushi ki Chaupal” and an academic manual modelled after those used in public schools.

“Khushi ki Chaupal” is a collection of stories that use activities to encourage children and their parents to develop positive habits and lead happy lives.

Developed by UNICEF, the book promotes and reinforces responsive parenting practices.

Officials say the government is providing a platform for parents to understand how to use the 'Bal Pitara' mobile application.

This app, designed for parents of children aged 3-6, includes a 32-week calendar with audio-video resources featuring 384 developmentally appropriate activities, 32 stories and 32 rhymes.

According to the government spokesman, fortnightly meetings will be conducted with parents, using the book as a guide. These meetings will focus on children’s developmental goals in foundational literacy and numeracy.

“The book is a holistic approach to responsive caregiving,” said the spokesman. “It covers early learning practices, nutrition, health and hygiene practises, and child protection issues.”

The book was developed in response to the closure of anganwadis due to Covid-19. It initially focused on responsive caregiving with an emphasis on preschool education. A pilot programme was conducted in the Devipatan division. The programme informed parents about key developmental milestones in early childhood. The book also provides detailed guidelines on activities that parents can use at home to promote their children’s development.