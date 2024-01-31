KL Deemed to be University Students Master CEH with Top Positions

Hyderabad: Two B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering students from KL Deemed to be University have attained top positions in the World in Q4 of 2023. Mohammed Fathima claimed the 1stposition in the global rankings. while B. Harsha Sai Singh secured the coveted 2nd position. Both students are CEH Master Students and have demonstrated technical prowess and dedication, earning certification as Certified Ethical Hackers from EC-Council.

Under the guidance of mentors and faculty from KL Deemed to be University, these students successfully uncovered vulnerabilities across major operating systems, databases, and networks. Their cyber security skills were honed through rigorous challenges that included threat vector identification, network scanning, OS detection, vulnerability analysis, system/web hacking, and more. They excelled in a grueling 6-hour challenge replicating a real corporate network and solved 20 complex scenarios mirroring real-world challenges faced in the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. G.P. Saradhi Varma, Vice- Chancellor, said, “As we witness our students excel on the international stage; it reinforces the importance of encouraging a culture of innovation and cybersecurity awareness. I congratulate the students for their stellar achievements, and I am confident they will continue to make meaningful contributions to the field of cybersecurity and beyond.”

In addition to the recent accomplishments, students from KL have consistently left their mark on the global platform. One such remarkable achievement is the victory of the alumni, where he was crowned the winner of the prestigious CEH Hall of Fame 2021. Mr. Siddhardha Goparaju, B. Tech, Computer Science 2018-22 batch alumni of KL Deemed to be University, was certified by EC Council as a Master in Ethical Hacking, recognizing him among the top 100 distinguished cybersecurity professionals globally. He is recognized for his contributions for mitigating cyber threats and inspiring others through his teaching and mentorship.

EC-Council, a global leader in InfoSec Cyber Security certification programs, acknowledges outstanding Certified Ethical Hackers annually through its Hall of Fame. It recognizes the top performers of the C|EH program—those who score 90% and above on the C|EH certification exam. As part of the collaboration, the university has gained access to EC-Council's ASPEN portal and other resources to support students pursuing cybersecurity careers.