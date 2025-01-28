Legal policies and regulations to safeguard the safety of students in schools

A robust child protection policy ensures every student’s right to a safe, respectful, and abuse-free environment. This encompasses physical, emotional, psychological, and digital safety within school premises and extended environments, such as transportation. Effective measures include secure infrastructure, prevention of bullying and harassment, cyber safety education, and fostering inclusivity. Initiatives like student safety committees, surveillance systems, emergency awareness programs, and robust campus security reassure parents and uphold health and hygiene standards.

India’s child-centric, rights-based approach, aligned with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, places the welfare of children as the highest priority. Historically overlooked, student safety gained prominence post-independence through the National Policy on Education (1986), which banned corporal punishment. The Right to Education Act (2009) mandated safe infrastructure, while the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (2012) and Juvenile Justice Act (2015) addressed abuse and neglect. Cyberbullying, harassment, and defamation were criminalized under the Information Technology Act (2000) and Indian Penal Code (1860).

Modern frameworks, like the New Education Policy (2020), emphasize teacher training, student awareness, anti-bullying measures, and digital literacy. Institutions such as Mount Litera Zee School and Kidzee exemplify these values which are in line with the legal framework envisaged by the lawmakers. Mount Litera Zee School strengthens student safety through cyber safety initiatives, adherence to transport norms, and health protocols, especially post-COVID. Kidzee's "What’s Right for the Child" (WRFC) philosophy emphasizes trust, respect, and a world free of abuse, fostering an ethos that prioritizes child welfare at every step.

Physical safety measures are further enhanced by the Disaster Management Act (2005), National Building Code, and Motor Vehicles Act (1988), ensuring disaster preparedness, secure infrastructure, and safe transportation. Educational boards advocate policies addressing anti-bullying, cyber safety, and holistic student well-being, creating an inclusive environment conducive to learning.

Despite these advancements, significant gaps remain. Detailed school codes of conduct and accessible complaint mechanisms are essential for fostering accountability and addressing safety concerns. Increased budgetary allocations at national, state, and school levels can ensure comprehensive safety measures. Regular training programs for staff and faculty on emerging threats, such as online risks, can enhance awareness and preparedness to deal with Child abuse. Greater collaboration among schools, parents, and community organizations is vital to creating an integrated safety network.

India can learn from countries like the U.S., U.K., and Australia, where specific anti-cyberbullying laws have strengthened student safety. By adopting similar measures and regularly updating policies to address evolving challenges, India can ensure schools remain safe, inclusive, and nurturing spaces for all students. Such efforts are essential to uphold children’s rights and foster their holistic development.

(The author is Chief Financial Officer, Zee Learn Limited)