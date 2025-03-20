Mahindra University Announces Postgraduate Admissions for 2025-26

Mahindra University is now accepting applications for postgraduate programmes for 2025-26. The university offers M.Tech, MBA, MA (Education), LL.B. (Hons.), M.Des, and MJMC.

The MJMC programme is a two-year course focusing on media, communication, and new technologies like AI and AR/VR. Applicants need a bachelor’s degree in any field and must pass an entrance test and interview.

The MDes programme is for professionals with industry experience. It focuses on design challenges using AI and AR/VR. Applicants need a relevant 4-year degree or a master’s degree with work experience.

The M.Tech programme offers specialisations like AI, Robotics, and Wireless Communication.

The MA in Education is a two-year programme for graduates with at least 55% marks, B.Ed, or B.El.Ed holders.

The LL.B. (Hons.) programme is three years and requires a minimum 60% aggregate with CLAT (PG) or LSAT (PG) scores.

The MBA programme includes specialisations in Business Analytics, Finance, and Digital Business. It requires GMAT, CAT, GRE, or MUMET scores.

Top candidates may receive PG Teaching Assistantships, offering Rs 18,000 per month or free accommodation.

For more information, visit the Mahindra University website.