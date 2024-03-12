Mahindra University to hold undergraduate entrance exam on March 24

Hyderabad: Mahindra University’s School of Law, one of India’s fastest-growing multidisciplinary educational institutions dedicated towards legal education, announced the law entrance test (MULET 2024) for the upcoming academic year on 24 March 2024. The test will serve as the gateway for admission into the integrated five-year programs in B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and BBA, LL.B. (Hons.).

These programs have been meticulously crafted to revolutionize legal education and cultivate a new cohort of legal experts proficient in critical areas such as corporate law, business law, criminal law, international law, intellectual property law, civil and technology law, private law, and public law. The BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) curriculum emphasizes the fusion of Management Studies and Law, while the B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) program adopts a multidisciplinary approach. This approach enables the School of Law to address the evolving needs of the legal landscape, encompassing areas such as litigation, judiciary, academia, corporate legal advisory, immigration, public international law, private international law, policy engagement, and more.

Dr. Balakista Reddy, Dean of the School of Law at Mahindra University, expresses excitement about the upcoming academic year and the transformative legal education programs offered saying, "Our curriculum blends academic rigor with industry relevance, emphasizing experiential learning. MULET 2024 is a significant step in identifying and shaping the future legal professionals who will excel across diverse domains”.

With 180 seats available for Law undergraduate programs, eligibility criteria for MULET stipulates a minimum of 60% in 12th grade. In MULET 2024, candidates will encounter 90 multiple-choice questions assessing proficiency in English, logical reasoning, general knowledge, current affairs, mathematics, and legal reasoning. Additionally, the exam will implement negative marking, resulting in a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.