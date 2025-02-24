Live
- Bengaluru News Updates: Key Developments from Karnataka's Capital
- When Should You Replace Your Baby's Feeding Bottle? A Helpful Checklist
- Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Cuts Travel Time to 75 Minutes
- BBC World Questions: Bengaluru – A Debate on India’s Future, Coming March 4th
- Airtel Users to Get Free Apple TV+ and Music Under New Deal
- Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka launches title & first look of ‘23’
- Ditch Soft Drinks: Harmful Effects You Should Know
- Best Time to Study for Exams: Morning, Afternoon, or Night?
- AP, Telangana MLA Quota MLC Election Schedule Announced
- Airtel Introduces Apple TV+ and Apple Music for Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid Users
Just In
Meditation and yoga to ease exam stress for students
As exam season peaks, stress levels soar for students, teachers, and parents.
As exam season peaks, stress levels soar for students, teachers, and parents. With students in middle and senior grades, as well as competitive exam aspirants, sacrificing sleep for studies, their health is taking a toll.
To combat this, The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) in Varthur is conducting thrice-weekly meditation and yoga sessions led by experts. "Deep breathing, pranayama, and yoga help calm the mind, ensuring students and teachers get 6-8 hours of restful sleep, which improves retention," says Usha Iyer, Founder & Principal of TGSB.
Recognising that parents also face stress balancing work and their children’s studies, TGSB has opened these sessions to them as well. "Many parents join with their children, finding it beneficial," adds Iyer.