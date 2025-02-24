  • Menu
Meditation and yoga to ease exam stress for students

As exam season peaks, stress levels soar for students, teachers, and parents.

As exam season peaks, stress levels soar for students, teachers, and parents. With students in middle and senior grades, as well as competitive exam aspirants, sacrificing sleep for studies, their health is taking a toll.

To combat this, The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) in Varthur is conducting thrice-weekly meditation and yoga sessions led by experts. "Deep breathing, pranayama, and yoga help calm the mind, ensuring students and teachers get 6-8 hours of restful sleep, which improves retention," says Usha Iyer, Founder & Principal of TGSB.

Recognising that parents also face stress balancing work and their children’s studies, TGSB has opened these sessions to them as well. "Many parents join with their children, finding it beneficial," adds Iyer.

