Mental Health workshops for Senior Citizens

Mumbai: On World Senior Citizen’s Day, Mpower, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust under Neerja Birla's leadership, organized mental health therapeutic workshops for senior citizens. Conducted by psychologists Pooja Lodhi and Sangeeta Patel, these workshops took place at ‘Vriddha Mitra’ in Pune, led by Dr. Benazir Patil, and at ‘The Narayan Chandra Trust’ in Mumbai, overseen by Dr. Aniruddha Malpani and Director Vijay Sarate. The workshops, which included art and dance movement therapy, engaged 1,000 senior citizens across both cities here on Wednesday.

Prior to the workshops, an analysis revealed that 70% of the senior citizens perceived seeking mental health support as a sign of weakness, and 80% associated mental health issues with superstitions. In India, mental health is often regarded as an age-related problem, with significant stigma deterring many from seeking help. Senior citizens frequently face mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, and anger issues, which can greatly diminish their quality of life.

Post-workshop results were promising, showing that over 50% of participants are now open to seeking mental health support, with a 20% reduction in those attributing mental health issues to superstitions.





Parveen Shaikh, Vice President of Operations at Mpower, emphasized, “The mental health of our senior citizens is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of their overall well-being. By integrating mental health care with traditional wellness approaches, we are not just enhancing their quality of life, but also reaffirming their invaluable role in our society.”



Shruti Padhye, Senior Psychologist and Manager at Mpower Cell, added, “As our senior citizens age, they face multiple insecurities, from reduced independence post-retirement to increased reliance on their children. The curtailment of activities they once did independently often leads to a sense of loss. In India, old age is frequently viewed with bias, which enables age-based discrimination and deeply impacts the mental health of individuals over 60. Many experience episodes of depression, anxiety, uncertainty, and vulnerability. It is crucial to seek expert help to navigate these challenges, rather than dismissing them as age-related mood swings or stubbornness.”