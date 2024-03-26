More than Marks: A holistic guide to supporting your child in board exams

Parents and kids equally may find the time leading up to board exams to be extremely taxing and stressful. Although getting good grades is vital, it's important to understand that a student's worth or potential for the future is not determined by these exams. In order to help parents support their children throughout this critical stage, this guide offers a comprehensive approach, stressing the value of realistic goal-setting, emotional resilience building, and open communication.

Setting realistic goals and expectations

Focus on progress & not perfection. Honor your child's unique development during their preparation rather than obsessing over getting the best score. Reward their hard work and commitment and motivate them to set objectives for themselves that take into account their advantages and disadvantages. One can prioritize learning over grades. Stress the value of comprehending concepts and building a strong foundation of knowledge. While getting good grades is desirable, learning and the development of lasting skills merit priority over focusing only on academics. Consider individual learning styles during the exam period. Every child has a unique way of learning. Motivate your child to experiment with various study techniques to discover which ones suit them the best. Don't force them to follow strict routines or techniques that didn't work for you or their siblings.

Building emotional resilience and coping skills

Normalize anxiety and recognize that it's normal to feel anxious or overwhelmed before an exam. Have frank conversations with your child about these emotions and assist them in comprehending the mental and physical reactions to stress. Practice relaxation techniques during exam time. Encourage your child to do mindfulness exercises, meditation, or deep breathing techniques to help them cope with stress and worry. These methods can provide children with the resources they need to handle stress and stay focused throughout exam.

Promote healthy habits before & during exam time. Make sure your child eats a healthy diet, gets enough sleep, and engages in regular physical activity. Maintaining their energy and concentration during the exam period requires taking good care of their physical and mental health.

Encouraging open communication and support

It is important to create a safe space for dialogue. Encourage open communication and create a safe space where your child can express their anxieties, doubts, and concerns without judgment. Listen actively and validate their feelings, letting them know you understand the challenges they face. Offer encouragement and support to each other. Be your child's biggest cheerleader. Remind them of their qualities and prior successes, commend them for their achievements, and celebrate their accomplishments. Their motivation and self-esteem will increase as a result of this encouraging feedback. It is better to avoid comparisons. It can be harmful to your child's motivation and sense of self-worth to compare them to other people, such as their friends or siblings. Focus on celebrating their individual journey and progress, without making comparisons that could lead to feelings of inadequacy.

Remember

Although they are a crucial first step, board exams are not the end goal. Remind your child that grades do not define their worth. It is equally crucial to focus on their overall development, mental health, and personal progress. On the other hand seek professional help when needed. Seeking expert assistance from psychologists or counselors is highly recommended if your child is experiencing from excessive stress or anxiety that is negatively affecting their everyday life and overall well-being. Lastly, your emotional health as a parent directly impacts your child's emotional health. Engage in self-care exercises to control your own stress levels. Your composure and positive attitude will foster a nurturing atmosphere for your child.

By adopting a holistic approach that prioritizes not just grades but also your child's well-being, you can empower them to navigate this challenging period with confidence, resilience, and a healthy perspective on their future journey.

(The author is Founder Director & CEO of Target Publications Pvt. Ltd)