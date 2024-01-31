Mount Everest Climber Poorna inspires students at GITAM

Hyderabad: Mount Everest climber and motivational speaker, Poorna Malavath, delivered an inspiring talk to students at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad. As part of the university’s ‘Amrit Kall Vimarsh Vikasit Bharat@2047’ series, Poorna shared her journey and her goal to create more Poornas in the world.

During her talk on ‘The Impact of Sports on Diverse Developmental Programs and Policies in India’, Poorna expressed her desire to motivate and encourage young people, especially women and girls, to achieve their dreams. She shared her vision of creating 1000 more Poornas in the future and giving back to the society and community that supported her.

Poorna, who is now one of the directors of Transcend Academy of Rock Climbing (TARK), shared her message of empowerment and resilience with the students. She emphasized the importance of having a clear vision, never giving up, and finding solutions to challenges. Poorna also credited her parents, mentor R.S. Praveen Kumar, and coach Sekhar Babu for their support and guidance throughout her journey.

After thanking GITAM for the opportunity to interact with the students, Poorna offered advice to the students in attendance. She encouraged them to dream big, work hard, and plan properly, emphasizing the importance of patience and perseverance in achieving their goals.

Poorna Malavath gained international recognition as the youngest woman to scale the summit of Mount Everest. Hailing from Nizamabad, she completed the Seven Summits in 2022 and was featured on the Forbes India list of self-made women in 2020. Her remarkable journey was captured in the film ‘Poorna: Courage Has No Limit’ and the biography ‘Poorna’ written by Aparna Thota.