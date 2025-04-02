National education leadership and skill development conference held

New Delhi: The 17th National Education Leadership and Skill Development Conference 2025, organized by ASSOCHAM at the India Habitat Centre, brought together eminent education leaders and industry experts to discuss the future of education in India. With a focus on aligning higher education with Industry 4.0 and national development goals, the conference served as a platform for thought leaders to deliberate on strategies for upskilling the workforce.

Galgotias University, CEO, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, invited as a distinguished speaker in the inaugural session. He shared the stage with Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tourism, Government of Nagaland, alongside esteemed panelists including Dr. Madhu Chitkara (Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University), Ravin Nair (Managing Director, QS I-GAUGE), and kunwar Shekhar Vijendra (Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Education).

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia emphasised the urgent need for an agile and interdisciplinary education system, stating, “The rapid technological advancements defining Industry 4.0 require an education system deeply integrated with real-world applications. For India to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, institutions must focus on equipping students with critical thinking, technological proficiency, and entrepreneurial mindsets.”

The conference underscored the necessity of skill-based learning, highlighting initiatives. This initiative integrates AI-driven learning, hands-on projects, and industry collaborations to prepare students for emerging job roles.

As India’s workforce landscape evolves, the role of higher education institutions in fostering innovation and adaptability remains crucial. The conference reinforced the commitment of academia and industry leaders to drive a transformative shift in education, ensuring students are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future.