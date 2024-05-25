  • Menu
Nearly 83k take POLYCET 2024

Nearly 83k take POLYCET 2024
Hyderabad: The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2024 was successfully conducted at 259 centres on Friday. Er A Pullaiah, the Secretary of the Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training, announced that approximately 92,808 candidates (41,190 girls and 51,618 boys) registered for the examination.

Out of these, 82,809 candidates (36,496 girls and 46,313 boys) appeared for the exam. This examination serves as the gateway for admissions into diploma courses, both in Engineering and Non-Engineering fields.

X