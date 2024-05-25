Live
- Tirupati: Sitting MLA has edge over novice from TDP
- Hyderabad: DCA seizes mislabelled medicines
- Bachendri Pal celebrates Everest climb anniv
- Modi backed MSP guarantee as CM but changed position
- Vijayawada: Disqualify Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy for violence, demands TDP
- Gadwal: Farmers seek government action on counterfeit seed sale
- Hyderabad: Duo causes ruckus over public drinking dispute
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th May 2024
- Chopper makes hard-landing
- Parties, candidate in ‘audit’ mode over money spent for votes
Nearly 83k take POLYCET 2024
Hyderabad: The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2024 was successfully conducted at 259 centres on Friday. Er A Pullaiah, the Secretary of the Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training, announced that approximately 92,808 candidates (41,190 girls and 51,618 boys) registered for the examination.
Out of these, 82,809 candidates (36,496 girls and 46,313 boys) appeared for the exam. This examination serves as the gateway for admissions into diploma courses, both in Engineering and Non-Engineering fields.
