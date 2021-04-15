NEET PG 2021 Examination Is Postponed Amid The Surge In Covid-19 Positive Cases

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan (Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences)has announced this news through his official Twitter page.





In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18

Next date to be decided later



Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021





This tweet reads, "In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.

@PMOIndia

@MoHFW_INDIA

#NEETPG".





#NEETPG2021 POSTPONED !



Health & safety of our young doctors is paramount.



Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5FFzcje3iB — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021





This tweet reads, "#NEETPG2021 POSTPONED !

Health & safety of our young doctors is paramount.

Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later.

@PMOIndia

@MoHFW_INDIA

#Unite2FightCorona".

There is also an official letter attached to the tweet which reads, "Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and taking into account the safety and well-being of the students, it is decided that the NEET-PG 2021 exam scheduled to be held on 18th April, 2021 be postponed. The next date of examination would be announced reviewing the situation later. A notice will be issued well in advance before the conduct of the examination.

The ministry earlier letter dated 13th April, 2021 stands withdrawn."

The exam is postponed after a group of doctors on Thursday moved to the Supreme court on the postponing of the examination. In the plea, the doctors said, candidates who will be appearing in the exam are doctors who are treating Covid-19 patients daily.