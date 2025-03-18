  • Menu
NEET PG 2025 Exam Date Announced – Scheduled for 15th June
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the date for the NEET PG 2025 exam.

The NEET PG 2025 exam date has been announced! The exam will be held on 15th June 2025 and will be conducted in two shifts on a computer-based platform.

The official information bulletin with details on the application process, fees, exam scheme, and eligibility will be released soon on the NBE website.

For more details, visit https://natboard.edu.in/.

