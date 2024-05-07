Notification Released for Admission in RGUKT IIIT Colleges in Andhra Pradesh

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has issued a notification inviting applications for admission into IIIT colleges in Andhra Pradesh. KC Reddy announced the commencement of the admission process for the academic year 2024-25 at IIIT colleges located in Srikakulam, Nuzividu, Ongole, and Idupulapaya in Faridabad.

Aspiring candidates are advised to submit their applications through the official website www.rgukt.in from the 8th of this month until the 25th of the following month. Reddy highlighted the importance of timely application submission to be considered for admission to these prestigious institutions.

Furthermore, the notification outlined that the certificate verification process is scheduled to take place from July 1 to 5, ensuring a streamlined and transparent admission procedure for aspiring students. The announcement of the admission notification for RGUKT Triple IT colleges signals the beginning of the selection process for the upcoming academic year, offering aspiring students the opportunity to pursue quality education in the field of Information Technology.