- PM Modi to launch ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ tomorrow; Ministries to organise workshops, seminars
- Bengal to remove unlicensed shops on RG Kar premises
- KTR slammed for tirade against govt
- Private colleges remain shut
- Libraries in every mandal, promises minister Jupally
- Maharshi Valmiki, an inspiration to all: DC
- Anneke Bosch leads South Africa into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, beat Australia by eight wickets in semifinal
- World Trauma Day conference held at Medicover
- Narender Reddy promises skill devpt centres for youth
- CM Revanth Criticised for SC Classification Delay
Nov 11 last date for Inter exam fee
Guntur: Students appearing for Intermediate first and second year public examinations, to be held in March-2025, would have to pay examination fees from October 21 to November 11. With a penalty of Rs 500, the students can pay the examination fees from November 12 to November 20.
Board of Intermediate Education secretary Kritika Shukla issued orders to this effect on Thursday. She made it clear that there will be no further extension of last date for payment of the examination fees.
