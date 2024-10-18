  • Menu
Nov 11 last date for Inter exam fee

Guntur: Students appearing for Intermediate first and second year public examinations, to be held in March-2025, would have to pay examination fees from October 21 to November 11. With a penalty of Rs 500, the students can pay the examination fees from November 12 to November 20.

Board of Intermediate Education secretary Kritika Shukla issued orders to this effect on Thursday. She made it clear that there will be no further extension of last date for payment of the examination fees.

