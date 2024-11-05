Nov 8 last date to apply for MBA/MCA entrance

Hyderabad: Osmania University announced on Monday that the last date for application to the entrance test for admission into MBA and MCA distance education courses is November 8.

According to officials, these courses are offered by the Professor G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education (PGRRCDE) for the academic year 2024-2025. “The interested candidates who have not qualified in the ICET-2024 or who have not appeared in it but are interested in pursuing the MBA and MCA distance education courses may apply on or before November 8, 2024,” officials stated.

“These MBA and MCA distance education courses are approved by the AICTE and the Distance Education Bureau of UGC. They are very useful to the corporate, IT, government employees, homemakers, and others. Further, as per the UGC norms, the candidates can pursue two degree programmes, that is, one regular and one distance or online mode simultaneously. The date of the entrance test is November 9, 2024.