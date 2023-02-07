NTA releases JEE Mains 2023 session-1 exam results, here is the direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Session-1 results for admissions to prestigious engineering colleges in the country. The results (JEE Main Results) have been made available on the official website of NTA. The candidates are advised to visit the official website https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMAIN-auth-23 and enter application number, date of birth to download results



As many as 8.22 lakh people appeared for JEE Main - 2023 first phase exam which was held on various dates from January 24 to February 1 this year. NTA released the final key on Monday.

The results were revealed within a few hours.

On the other hand, the second phase of the exams will be held in April and the registration process to appear for it will begin on Tuesday. The second session exams will be held from April 6 to 12.