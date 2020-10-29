NTA UGC-NET November 2020: Admit Cards Released at ugcnet.nic.in

NTA UGC - NET 2020 Admit Card: UGC NET Admit Card 2020 for the November exam have been released by the NTA ( National Testing Agency) on the official website ugcnet.nic.in. Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET November exams are requested to visit ugcnet.nic.in for downloading their respective UGC NET 2020 Admit Card. NTA will organise the UGC exams on November 4, 5, 11, 12, and 13.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, NTA has been conducting the UGC NET 2020 in a phased manner. Till now, exams were conducted on seven different dates, i.e., September 24, 25, 29, 30, and October 1, 9, and 17.

NTA UGC- NET 2020 Admit Card: Know how to download

1. Go to the official website, i.e., ugcnet.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link 'Download admit cards for UGC-NET June 2020 (for exams on November 4, 5,11,12, and 13)

3. A new page will get displayed on the screen

4. Enter the required credentials

5. Click on the submit button

6. Your UGC NET 2020 Admit Card for November exams will get displayed on the screen.

7. For future reference, download and take a printout of it

NTA UGC- NET 2020 Admit Card Direct link

Candidates need to go to the official website of UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nic.in, or you can also click here for the direct link to download the UGC NET 2020 November exams admit card.