Offering industry relevant & hot in-demand skill trainings for students

New Delhi: The career-tech platform, Internshala has signed an MoU with the IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Under this partnership, both the organisations will offer co-branded skill trainings in a few hot in-demand tech skills including Ethical Hacking, Advanced Excel, Data Science, Machine Learning, SQL for Data Analytics, Business Analytics, VLSI Design, and MATLAB to the students. These will be 6-8 weeks long training programs offered through Internshala’s skilling engine, Internshala Trainings.

Internshala will also provide internship placement assistance to the students of IITM Pravartak and IIT Madras. The platform will provide a wide range of internship opportunities. Additionally, on completion of the traininings, the learners will get a co-branded certificate by Internshala Trainings and IITM Paavartak.

On partnering with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Being an alumnus of the esteemed IIT-Madras, I am truly elated that Internshala and IITM Pravartak have joined hands to offer skilling opportunities to Indian youth. Internshala is honoured to assist the students of IIT-M with much necessary placement assistance for internship and job opportunities.”

“In today’s age of rapidly advancing technology, skilling has become the need of the hour. Owing to this need and to make the Indian youth future-ready, Internshala has been constantly striving to bring well-designed training programs with up-to-date content in hot in-demand skills. With real-time access to industry requirements through our internship and job platform, we are able to bring out training programs which are aligned with industry needs.”

Further, Prof. V.Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, says, “With our Nation aiming to move fast toward a US 5-trillion-dollar economy, it is important that such job oriented skill development courses are offered jointly by premier institution like us with Internshala, to help the students bridge the gap between academia and industry. We look forward to more and more such opportunities with Internshala”.