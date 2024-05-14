Live
OGS C.B.S.E. RESULTS 2023-2024: Ogs achieved 100% results consecutively past 10 years 7 students bagged a1 grade
The management of Oxford Grammar High School (OGS), Himayathnagar, Hyderabad congratulate with immense Pride and Joy each and every student for achieving perfect 100% result for the 10th consecutive year.
The management of Oxford Grammar High School (OGS), Himayathnagar, Hyderabad congratulate with immense Pride and Joy each and every student for achieving perfect 100% result for the 10th consecutive year. This achievement was possible due to the constant and planned revision schedules and constant guidance and support extended by the Vice-chairperson Mrs. Prarthana Manikonda.
The appreciation goes to Principal and Teachers for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence, coupled with teacher’s dedication and perseverance, has brought this remarkable achievement. Parents – who have supported and nurtured the students along the way.
This success of students serves as a shining example to their peers and inspires us all to strive for greatness. As the student embark on the next chapter of their academic journey or pursue their aspirations, remember to carry forward the values of diligence, determination, and a thirst for knowledge that have led them to this momentous journey.
Once again, congratulations on student’s exceptional achievement. May their future endeavors be filled with even greater triumphs and accomplishments.
We are happy to announce that 7 students have scored A1 grade VADLANI ANANYA (97%), SYED FAHEED JUNG (96.5%), CHANNA VISHVESH RAJ (95.7%), NIDHI JAIN (95.2%), ADVAITH BADAMI (94.7%), DHULIPALA ANSHU SRI SANJANA (91.8%), YASHWANTH KAVIDIDEVI (91.7%) and maximum students scored A2 grades.